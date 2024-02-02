Bombay High Court asks OBC-Kunbi petitioner to wait until next hearing

February 02, 2024 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - MUMBAI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to take up for immediate hearing a PIL filed on the Kunbi-Maratha caste certificate. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor said considering that the Kunbi caste certificates were being issued to the Maratha community since November 2023 the petitioner could wait a few more days.

Advocate Ashish Mishra, representing petitioner Mangesh Sasane, chairman of the OBC (Other Backward Classes) Welfare Foundation, had filed the public interest litigation (PIL) earlier this week seeking an urgent hearing.

Mr. Mishra argued that the State government was diminishing OBC reservations by issuing Kunbi certificates to the Marathas. “The PIL challenges five government resolutions (GRs) issued from 2004, permitting the Marathas to seek Kunbi caste certificates, including the ones issued on January 18 and 25, 2024. An interim measure must be issued to stop the further issuing of Kunbi certificates to Maratha community until High Court’s final judgement. With every protest by the Maratha community, the rigorous process and scrutiny that was done earlier for issuing Kunbi certificate, has now become diluted,” Mr. Mishra said in court on Thursday.

The judges pointed out that once a fresh petition is filed and numbered by the High Court registry, it is typically heard within four days under the new auto-listing system. The petition is likely to be heard on February 6.

The PIL reads that despite being a socially, economically and politically forward community, Marathas are oppressed by the society and looked upon down. Their status should not be diluted and misused. The opportunities that are exclusively available for the OBC families have now been diluted by including Maratha community into the same category, the PIL said and sought the quashing of all GRs and a stay on issuing Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community.

On January 20, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil began a march to Mumbai from Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna, demanding Kunbi certificates for all Marathas to obtain OBC benefits. On January 27, Mr. Patil called off his march after receiving a copy of the draft notification from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that promised to meet all his demands.