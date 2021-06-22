Bombay High Court asks Mumbai top cop to probe woman’s charges related to Sanjay Raut

She has alleged harassment by some men at the behest of the Shiv Sena leader.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to inquire into allegations made by a woman of harassment by some men at the behest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and submit a report on June 24.

A division Bench of justices S. S. Shinde and N. J. Jamadar was hearing a plea filed by the 36-year-old woman alleging that some men are stalking and harassing her and her estranged husband at the behest of Mr. Raut, a member of the Rajya Sabha.

The petition stated that the woman had lodged three complaints but no action had been taken against those involved.

Advocate Abha Singh, for the woman who is a psychologist by profession, said that after the petition was filed in February last, she was arrested for allegedly procuring a fake PHD degree.

She said, “The petitioner [the woman] has been in jail for 10 days now. After she filed the petition in the High Court, the entire police machinery has been unleashed on her now. This is complete vindictiveness and malafide action,”

The Bench told her to file a separate petition challenging her arrest in the non-cognizable case.

In the order, the court said, “We direct the Commissioner of Police to look into the grievances raised in the petition and take appropriate measures. The Commissioner of Police shall respond to us and submit a report on June 24.”