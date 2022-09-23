Bombay High Court allows Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena to hold Dasara rally at Shivaji Park

Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Bombay High Court on Friday permitted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai on October 5.

A division bench of Justices R.D. Dhanuka and Kamal Khata allowed the petition filed by the Thackeray-led Sena faction and its secretary Anil Desai challenging the Mumbai civic body's order refusing them permission.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) order was a "clear abuse of process of law and bonafide," said the court.

The bench allowed the Thackeray-led party to use the ground from October 2 to October 6 while asking it to maintain law and order.

The BMC had on September 21 said it was refusing permission as a similar application had been filed by MLA Sada Sarvankar of the rival Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and if permission was granted to one faction, it would lead to law and order problems as apprehended by local police.

“Faith in judiciary vindicated”

The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena welcomed the High Court’s decision to allow it to hold its rally at the iconic park ground, saying its faith in the judiciary stood vindicated.

Welcoming the decision, party spokesperson Manisha Kayande said this year’s rally will be grand.

There must have been some pressure on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which had denied the permission, she claimed.

“Our faith in the judiciary stands vindicated. For the last many years, Dussehra rally has been taking place at ‘Shiv-tirtha’ (as the Sena refers to Shivaji Park), but this time attempt was made through the Shinde faction and BJP to create obstacles. Thankfully, the court rejected it,” said Sena secretary Vinayak Raut.