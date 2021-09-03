Bombay HC will hear Varavara Rao’s plea for extension of medical bail

Mumbai

03 September 2021 17:19 IST

His interim medical bail granted in the Bhima Koregaon case will expire on September 5

The Bombay High Court will hear a plea filed by Varavara Rao, 81, seeking an extension to the interim medical bail granted to him in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case on September 6.

Senior advocate Anand Grover appearing for Mr. Rao informed a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and N.J. Jamadar that his interim medical bail will expire on September 5, which is Sunday, and he is apprehending coercive action.

Just then, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh representing the National Investigation Agency probing the case, assured Mr. Grover that no action will be taken against him [Mr. Rao].

Last week, Mr. Rao had filed a fresh plea, seeking an extension to his medical bail citing his medical condition.

On February 22, 2021 Mr. Rao was granted medical bail on a cash bond of ₹50,000 by a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and Manish Pitale. Due to a delay in obtaining a solvency certificate, Mr. Rao was released on March 6. From then on, he has been residing with his wife P. Hemalatha at Malad East in the city.

Mr. Rao seeks an extension on grounds that he takes 13 medicines daily for neurological problems, cholesterol, blood pressure, prostate, acidity, gastroesophageal reflux, constipation, cardiac issues and pain relief.

He has been suffering from constant headaches, known as cluster headaches, and needs further examinations and constant supervision. A neurologist at Jaslok Hospital said Mr. Rao has asymptomatic Parkinson’s ailment and has retention problems, movement disorders with tremors, and gait instability.