  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Portugal beats Uruguay 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

Bombay HC to hear ED's plea against bail granted to Sanjay Raut on Dec 12

Apart from the Shiv Sena leader, the ED has also challenged the bail granted to co-accused Pravin Raut.

November 29, 2022 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bombay High Court on Monday said it would hear on December 12 the application filed by the Enforcement Directorate seeking cancellation of bail granted to Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case.

Apart from the Shiv Sena leader, the ED has also challenged the bail granted to co-accused Pravin Raut.

Also read: Sanjay Raut arrested for no reason, says court and grants bail

Last week, a single bench of Justice M.S. Karnik had recused itself from hearing the matter.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for ED, on Monday mentioned the matter before another single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai and sought urgent hearing. Justice Prabhudessai posted the matter for hearing on December 12.

Sanjay Raut and Pravin Raut were granted bail by a special court on November 9. They were arrested in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon in Mumbai.

The ED moved HC on the same day and sought an urgent interim stay on the bail order.

The HC had, at the time, refused to pass any interim order.

Related Topics

Mumbai / money laundering / court administration / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.