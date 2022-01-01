Bombay HC to have ‘hybrid’ hearings

Mumbai:

01 January 2022 18:22 IST

As COVID-19 cases rise, court will have both physical and virtual hearings from January 4

As Mumbai sees a rise in COVID-19 and Omicron cases, the Bombay High Court has decided to have hybrid hearings from from January 4.

The court is currently on its winter break and will resume its full schedule on January 4 in the form of virtual and physical hearings. Entry of litigants and lawyers will be restricted.

Advertising

Advertising

In a meeting presided on December 31 by senior judge of the High Court, Justice A.A. Sayed, it was decided that all members of the Bar will not come to court unless required and also not send their juniors and interns physically, unless absolutely needed. The meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani and Health Commissioner Ramaswamy.

They said that although there is a rise in the number of cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the State government is well-prepared to handle any crisis. In view of this situation, the court has decided to hold hybrid hearings till January 8 and then review the situation.

Cases will not be allowed to be mentioned in court on January 3 unless there is an extreme urgency, and orders requesting legal documents will be allowed to be circulated in court only through email.