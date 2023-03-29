ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay HC stayed investigation against AAP’s members in atrocities case for 4 weeks

March 29, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

Sanjay Kamble, who had joined AAP’s office last year and filed FIRs against the members, alleged that Ms. Menon and Mr. Pillai had insulted and manhandled him

The Hindu Bureau

Bombay High court building. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Bombay High Court on March 29 stayed the investigation against Aam Aadmi Party member Preeti Sharma Menon and a co-party worker for four weeks in an atrocities case.

A Division Bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Milind Sathaye was hearing a plea by Ms. Menon and Manu Pillai, seeking to quash the First Information Report against them, filed by Sanjay Kamble.

Sanjay Kamble had joined AAP’s office last year and alleged that Ms. Menon and Mr. Pillai had insulted and manhandled him. They, on the other hand, contended that the complaint was filed under the influence of rival political parties.

They were booked under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly),147 (rioting), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (threat) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

