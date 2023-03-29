HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bombay HC stayed investigation against AAP’s members in atrocities case for 4 weeks

Sanjay Kamble, who had joined AAP’s office last year and filed FIRs against the members, alleged that Ms. Menon and Mr. Pillai had insulted and manhandled him

March 29, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Bombay High court building.

Bombay High court building. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Bombay High Court on March 29 stayed the investigation against Aam Aadmi Party member Preeti Sharma Menon and a co-party worker for four weeks in an atrocities case.

A Division Bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Milind Sathaye was hearing a plea by Ms. Menon and Manu Pillai, seeking to quash the First Information Report against them, filed by Sanjay Kamble.

Sanjay Kamble had joined AAP’s office last year and alleged that Ms. Menon and Mr. Pillai had insulted and manhandled him. They, on the other hand, contended that the complaint was filed under the influence of rival political parties.

They were booked under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly),147 (rioting), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (threat) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra / judiciary (system of justice) / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.