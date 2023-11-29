HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bombay HC rejects PIL based on data gathered via social media

The petitioner had claimed that nearly 1,500 to 2000 people lose their lives at unsafe waterfalls and water bodies every year

November 29, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 04:50 am IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
An exterior view of the Bombay High Court. File

An exterior view of the Bombay High Court. File

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that information gathered from social media cannot be part of the pleadings in a public interest litigation (PIL). 

A division Bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor refused to hear the PIL filed by advocate Ajitsingh Ghorpade that claimed 1,500 to 2,000 people lose their lives in unsafe waterfalls and water bodies in Maharashtra annually. 

When Advocate Ghorpade’s lawyer Manindra Pandey mentioned the statistics, the bench sought to know the provenance of the information. When Mr. Pandey explained that the statistics were sourced from newspaper and social media posts, the Court refused to hear the PIL, adding that such information could not be included in a plea.  

The Bench noted that such petitions were a ‘sheer wastage’ of the Court’s time, and suggested the petitioner withdraw the PIL. The bench suggested that the petitioner file a more detailed and informed plea, to which the petitioner’s lawyer conceded.

Meanwhile, Advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan was on Tuesday sworn in as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court. Chief Justice Upadhyaya administered the oath to Sundaresan.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / Mumbai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.