Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to land owner

January 12, 2024 02:44 am | Updated 02:44 am IST - Mumbai

The court, granting interim protection and adjourning the matter until February 6, accommodated the prosecution’s request for additional time to respond

Abhinay Deshpande
Ms. Shikalgar faces charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to culpable homicide, negligent conduct in fire incidents, and the Explosives Act. | Photo Credit: Kesavan A.N.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest until February 6 to a 61-year-old woman, Jannat Shikalgar, who owns the land in Pune, Maharashtra, where a candle manufacturing factory fire resulted in the death of 14 people in December 2023.

Justice Sarang Kotwal’s single bench considered Ms. Shikalgar’s plea for pre-arrest bail, directing the prosecution to respond.

Ms. Shikalgar faces charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to culpable homicide, negligent conduct in fire incidents, and the Explosives Act. The fire, which occurred after a blast at the sparkling candles manufacturing factory on December 8, 2023, claimed 14 lives. She was named in the FIR along with her husband and the factory owner.

In her defence, Ms. Shikalgar, represented by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, stated that she had leased the land to the factory owner on a leave and license basis for three years from June 2023, with the responsibility for obtaining all necessary licenses resting with the licensee.

Mr. Deshmukh argued that Ms. Shikalgar should not be held accountable for any lapses and also submitted to the court that she suffers from paralysis, to assert that custodial interrogation was unnecessary.

The court, granting interim protection and adjourning the matter until February 6, accommodated the prosecution’s request for additional time to respond.

