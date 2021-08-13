Bombay HC grants bail to Parbhani man accused of being ISIS member

Iqbal Ahmed Kabir Ahmed was arrested five years ago on the allegations of being a part of the ISIS's 'Parbhani module'

The Bombay High Court on Friday, August 13, granted bail to a 28-year-old man from Parbhani, arrested for allegedly being a member of the banned terror outfit - Islamic State (ISIS).

Ahmed was arrested on August 7, 2016 and booked under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being part of a terror outfit and under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A division bench of Justices S. S. Shinde and N. J. Jamadar allowed the petition filed by Iqbal Ahmed Kabir Ahmed, challenging an order of a special court refusing him bail.

"The order passed by the special court is quashed. The appellant (Ahmed) shall be released on bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs one lakh and one or two solvent sureties of the same amount," the bench said.

The court further directed Ahmed to appear before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) twice a week for the first month and then once a week for the next two months.

"The appellant shall attend each and every date of the trial and shall not hamper or get in touch with the witnesses in the case," the bench added.

The prosecution's case was that Ahmed was part of the ISIS's 'Parbhani module', who were purportedly planning to carry out a terror attack on the office of the Superintendent of Police in Parbhani.

However, Ahmed's advocate, Mihir Desai, had argued that there was no evidence against the petitioner and that the trial in the case is yet to commence, with over 150 witnesses to be examined.