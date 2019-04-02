Bombay HC extends protection to Gautam Navlakha till April 15

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended protection from arrest of activist Gautam Navlakha till April 15, 2019 in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre was hearing a plea filed by Mr. Navlakha urging the court to quash the FIR registered against him by Pune police.

Advocate Yug Chaudhary appearing for Mr. Navlakha had earlier told another Bench that the Delhi High Court had quashed the arrest, but the Maharashtra government filed a special leave petition in Supreme Court against it, but another Bench at the Bombay HC stayed the arrest. Therefore, the arrest remains quashed as of now.

He had said the special leave petition filed by the Maharashtra government in the case will be heard by the apex court in four weeks. and suggested the matter be heard after that.

However, the additional government pleader Aruna Kamat Pai had objected to that and the court had said, “If there is no interim order what is the prejudice to you?”

Mr. Navlakha has been charged under various sections of IPC and UAPA. The matter will now be heard on April 15.