Bombay HC extends interim orders till October 8

Mumbai

24 September 2021 17:37 IST

Bench decision based on continued pandemic lockdown

The Bombay High Court on Friday extended all interim orders related to demolition, eviction, possession passed by various courts and authorities in Maharashtra and Goa till October 8 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, owing to the pandemic.

A full bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta along with Justices A.A. Sayed, K.K. Tated and P.B. Varale asked Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to apprise the court if the lockdown will continue.

Mr. Kumbhakoni said the State has not taken any decision yet, but reports show an encouraging picture. However experts have suggested to monitor 10 days after last day of Ganesh Visarjan.

He added that these 10 days will show the trend of COVID-19 as there is a lot of movement of people during the festival season.

The Bench then responded that, “What we propose to do is we don’t want to vacate the interim orders immediately, as there will be a lot of hardship for the people who are enjoying the benefits of the order. We will record in the order that the protection is extended till October 8.”

“Having regard to the gradually improving situation, we will not extend beyond October 8, unless the situation deteriorates,” the Bench added.

The order read: “We have been informed by the AG that though no government decision has been taken to lift lockdown restrictions, the govt. has been waiting for a period of 14 days from the period of Ganeshotsav to take a final call. It is however made clear that if the pandemic situation improves till that date then the interim order will be vacated. It is only if the situation deteriorates will we consider continuing the interim.”