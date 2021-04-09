Bombay HC asks why some politicians from Maharashtra were getting vaccinated at home

The Court directed the Central government to file a short affidavit on the vaccination protocol before April 21

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked why some politicians from Maharashtra were getting their vaccinations at home when even the Prime Minister and the President of India were taking them at hospitals.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking door-to-door vaccination facility for senior citizens over 75 years of age.

The court said, “How is that important political leaders are getting COVID-19 vaccination at home if there is no door-to-door policy? There has to be a uniform policy.”

The court asked, “How is it that for political leaders the policy is different and some are given a jab at home? Is an ICU facility also made available at the residence of the political leaders?”

The court remarked, “If we find any report that any political leader is taking a shot at home, we will see to it. When the Prime Minister and the President of India can go to hospital, then why can’t everyone go?”

With regard to the plea for door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens over 75, the court directed the Central government to file a short affidavit on the vaccination protocol before April 21. It said, “There has to be something for the senior citizens and the online procedure needs to be simplified.”