Bomb scare in Srinagar

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the security forces was rushed to the busy Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) office on Monday evening after a suspicious object was found in its vicinity.

“The BDS is on the job and is ascertaining the nature of the object,” an official said.

Traffic stopped

Traffic was stopped in the area, a high security zone with the buildings of the SMC and District Police Lines housing the offices of senior police officers adjacent to each other.

The operation of the BDS was on when this report was being filed. Earlier in the day, security agencies were tipped off about the presence of explosives in Saimoh area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

On Sunday, explosives were also defused in Srinagar's Chanapora area.