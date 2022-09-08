Bomb placed near Imphal west district’s ward office; no arrests made yet

ADVERTISEMENT

A powerful time bomb was planted at 8 a.m. on September 8 near the office of the ward development committee, Singjamei Maisnam Leikai in Imphal west district, police sources said.

Ms. Eliza Thokchom, corporator of Ward No. 16 received a message in her mobile phone informing about planting of the time bomb. She does not know the identity of the mobile phone owner who had sent the text message.

After being informed, bomb experts and the police commandos of the Imphal west district rushed to the spot. The experts located the planted bomb. However, in their opinion the time bomb could not be removed for explosion elsewhere. Later they carried out a controlled implosion.

Planting of bombs and explosions of the foreign-made hand grenades have become very frequent in Manipur.

Police have registered a case. However, no arrest has been made in this connection. Women activists and other local residents condemned the bomb planting in a crowded residential area since, it could have killed and maimed many people.