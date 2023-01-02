ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb found near Punjab, Haryana CMs' official residences

January 02, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The police control room received a message that a bomb-like object had been seen near the Kansal and Nayagaon T-point.

PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. | File photo | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot after a live bomb was found a few hundred metres away from the helipad used by Punjab and Haryana chief ministers here on Monday, police said.

The shell was found in the fields on the Nayagaon-Kansal road, which is about one kilometre away from the helipad and about two kilometres from the official residences of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, they said.

An official of the disaster management department who reached the spot told reporters that the police control room received a message that a bomb-like object had been seen near the Kansal and Nayagaon T-point.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"When we checked it and found that it was a live shell," he said, adding the area has been sealed.

"It is a matter of investigation how this shell reached the spot," the official said.

With the help of police and the bomb disposal squad, the shell has been placed in a drum and covered with sandbags and the Army has been alerted, he said.

"Army officials will come and take care of it," he added.

Replying to a question, the official said in the past too discarded shells have been found.

The possibility of a scrap dealer dumping it here cannot be ruled out, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Punjab / Haryana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US