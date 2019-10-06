Bomb explodes near police station in Manipur border town

A powerful bomb exploded near the police station at Moreh, a border town in Manipur, and there was no casualty as the incident occurred late on Saturday. Lekhohao Waiphei, station house officer of the Moreh police station, said that the explosion took place at 10 p.m.

The blast left a crater on the road. Civil and police commandos, personnel of 43 Assam Rifles, led by commanding officer Col. Sumit Sood, rushed to the spot soon after the blast. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion. Moreh police have registered a case and investigation is on.

As the blast damaged the power supply system, the border town was plunged into darkness.

Two days ago a bomb exploded at the Tamu market inside Myanmar. Tamu is about 10 km away from the international gate. No arrest has been made in this connection.

Drugs seized

Meanwhile, a combined team of 43 Assam Rifles personnel and police commandos seized various narcotics drugs from a tribal woman in the border town on Saturday morning. The woman was identified as Hahat Haokip, 47, a resident of Moreh town. Officials said that the value of the seized drugs is about ₹28 crore in the international market. Sources said that the drug had been smuggled from Myanmar and it was meant for trafficking to other Northeast States.