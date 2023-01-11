Bomb explodes in Manipur’s Kangjabi, no casualties

January 11, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - IMPHAL

In the backdrop of repeated claims by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren on the “improved” law and order situation in the State, a bomb exploded on Monday night at Kangjabi, on the outskirts of the Imphal city, the police said on Tuesday. There were no casualties, but a few houses suffered damage in the explosion.

The police said the blast took place at the house of L. Dorendra, assistant registrar at the National Institute of Technology, Imphal. CCTV footage obtained by the police showed two bike-borne men in masks throwing a black polythene bag in the house of Mr. Dorendra at 11.45 p.m. The explosion took place 10 minutes later.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Dorendra said, “We do not know who planted the bomb and why.” The police have registered a case and investigation is under way.

A group of women staged protest against the blast on Tuesday. No insurgent group has claimed responsibility so far.