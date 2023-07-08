Bomb explodes in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, one injured

July 08, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - IMPHAL

One man sustained serious injuries from shrapnel on Saturday morning when a bomb exploded at Kwakta in Manipur’s Bishnupur district. It was suspected to have been planted by Kuki militants. The injured person was evacuated to Imphal for treatment.

In another incident, one farmer sustained bullet injuries in Bishnupur district on Saturday morning. Per the official report, the man was cultivating paddy at a field in Phubala in Bishnupur district. Suspected Kuki militants opened fire, seriously injuring the farmer. As his condition became serious, he was evacuated to a private hospital in Imphal.

It may be recalled that the State’s Agricultural Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh recently announced that proper security measures have been taken up to ensure that farmers are not attacked by militant groups. Farmers who are in relief camps in Manipur cannot go to their paddy field for cultivation. Since the cultivation time is almost over, Manipur may face a famine-like situation if the farmers cannot go to work.

In yet another incident in the district, one personnel of the 1st Indian Reserve Battalion sustained injuries on his leg when suspected Kuki militants opened fire on Saturday morning. It may be recalled that one police commando personnel was killed in this district when suspected Kuki militants opened fire.

Meanwhile, hundreds of women vendors from Moirang in Bishnupur district launched a sit-in protest. The women activists said that they are launching the protest for 3 days in protest against the killing of a class 12 student on Friday.