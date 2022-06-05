Bomb blast on Manipur school premises, no casualty

June 05, 2022 13:10 IST

Some portions of the Little Flower School building, including window panes, were damaged.

Unidentified persons exploded a powerful bomb on the premises of Little Flower School, a leading Christian missionary school in Imphal at 3.10 a.m. on June 5. There was no casualty although some portions of the school building, including window panes, were damaged. The stunned missionaries in the school declined to speak on the incident.

Police sources said that so far no arrest had been made in connection with the blast. Police sources say that investigation will be held on the assumption that armed persons who tried to extort money had exploded the bomb.

Though there have been bomb blasts in the State almost every week, it is for the first time recently that a popular missionary school was attacked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren had convened a Cabinet meeting on Saturday to review the increasing bomb attacks in many parts of the State. It was not disclosed what remedial measures were suggested.