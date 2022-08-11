Bogus and rubbish: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sushil Modi's claims about Vice-President aspirations

Bihar Chief MInister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejaswi Yadav address the media in Patna. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 11, 2022 15:15 IST

Nitish Kumar said “I had no such desire at all. We supported the NDA candidate in the presidential and Vice President polls”.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on August 11, 2022 termed senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi's claim that he wanted to become the next Vice President of the country as “bogus” and “rubbish”.

The JD(U) leader on August 10, 2022 took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record eighth time, a day after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA and joining hands with the RJD and the Congress to form a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government.

The BJP leader had alleged that Mr. Kumar wanted to become the Vice-President and had parted ways with BJP after the party failed to accommodate his ambitions Without mentioning his (Sushil Modi) name, Mr. Kumar said, “Since he is not holding any important posts, he may get something by making such statements against me. Let him say whatever he wants, I have no problems at all”.

Mr. Modi had criticised Mr. Kumar for partying ways with the BJP and joining hands with RJD and others, saying the JD(U) leader insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Bihar who had voted for the NDA in the 2020 Assembly elections.

The BJP leader had also alleged that Mr. Kumar would take advantage of Lalu Prasad’s illness and will cause a split in the RJD.