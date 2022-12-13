Bogtui killings | Family of prime accused demonstrate outside temporary CBI office, day after his death

December 13, 2022 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - Birbhum (West Bengal)

A day after the prime accused in the arson and violence in West Bengal's Bogtui village was found dead at a temporary office of the CBI, his family members on December 13 staged demonstrations outside it, claiming that he died due to torture in the custody.

The protesters, including several villagers who gathered outside the probe agency’s office at Rampurhat in the district since morning, raised placards of ‘Go Back CBI’ and squatted outside the temporary set up.

A police officer said adequate personnel have been deployed in the area and the protests are being held in a “peaceful” manner.

Lalan Sheikh, arrested earlier this month from a hideout along the West Bengal-Jharkhand border, died by hanging himself with a 'gamcha' (thin cotton towel) in the washroom of the office that the agency has set up in a guest house in Rampurhat area of Birbhu, district, a CBI source had said on December 12.

Talking to PTI, the CBI source had said: "Sheikh was found hanging in the washroom of the guest house, where we have set up our temporary camp, around 4.30 p.m. The two investigating officers (IOs) of the case were in the court at that time. One CRPF constable was outside the washroom, but the accused, despite his presence, managed to commit suicide.” His family members, however, claimed that Sheikh was "severely beaten up" in CBI custody, and sought a probe into the matter.

Another police officer of Birbhum district, when contacted, said a probe will soon be initiated. At least 10 people were killed in the arson and violence that followed the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh on March 21. The CBI is probing the case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.