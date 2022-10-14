Bogtui killings | CBI arrests absconder

“The suspect and another person had bought fuel from a nearby petrol pump on the night of March 21 and it was used for burning the houses at Bogtui,” an officer said.

PTI Kolkata
October 14, 2022 10:42 IST

Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested one of the two absconding persons for their alleged involvement in the carnage at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district in March,” an officer said.

"The suspect and another person had bought fuel from a nearby petrol pump on the night of March 21 and it was used for burning the houses at Bogtui," he said.

Ten people had succumbed to burn injuries after their houses in the village were allegedly firebombed by assailants after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. “The suspect, who was absconding since the incident, was arrested on Wednesday,” the officer said.

“He was produced before Rampurhat court and sent to police custody for five days,” he said on Thursday. Earlier, the CBI had arrested nine people for their involvement in the incident.

The Central agency had registered a case on March 25 against 22 accused in compliance with an order of the Calcutta High Court.

