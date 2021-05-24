Other States

Body of Unnao vendor assaulted by police has dozen injuries

The autopsy report of a Unnao vegetable vendor, who died after being beaten up by police for alleged violation of lockdown norms, has revealed over a dozen contusions on his body.

Police have arrested one of the three policemen, a home guard, on charges of murdering Faisal in Bangermau area of the district.

Faisal, who sold vegetables in a mandi, was picked up by police on Friday for allegedly violating the partial COVID-19 curfew. Three persons, two constables and a home guard, were booked for his murder.

While the youth’s autopsy report suggested he died of a head injury, he had a dozen injury marks on his back.

SP Unnao Sureshrao A. Kulkarni said the crime branch was probing the matter and a search operation was on to nab the other two accused.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2021 2:46:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/body-of-unnao-vendor-assaulted-by-police-has-dozen-injuries/article34631997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY