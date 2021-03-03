Body of minor exhumed from pit in Bulandshahr

Ghaziabad

03 March 2021 00:44 IST

Sexual assault suspected, say police

The body of a minor girl was exhumed from a pit in a field in Anoopshahr area of Bulandshahr on Tuesday, police said. Senior officers suspect that it could be a case of sexual assault leading to murder. A suspect is absconding while his father has been taken into custody.

The deceased went missing six days back mysteriously from the front of a house where she apparently went to have water. The family members of the vicitm had registered a complaint in Anoopshahr police station.

Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr, said the complaint registered on February 28 mentioned that the 13-year-old girl went missing when she went to cut grass in the field with her mother and two sisters. “After having food, she walked around 100 metres to have water but didn’t return. Her sisters called for her but could not find her. They first thought that she might have returned home and kept looking for her.”

Advertising

Advertising

Next day, Mr. Singh said, when they came here, they found a young man in a drunken stupor. “As this was the spot where the girl was last seen, the police team checked it thoroughly and found at one place the soil was loose. “When it was dug, the body was found. It has been sent for post-mortem. Prima facie, it seems a case of murder. The young man is missing. We have detained his father. We have changed the section from 363 to 302 (murder) of IPC,” he said.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said prima facie it seemed sexual assault, the administration would provide relief under Rani Laxmibai Mahila and Bal Samman Kosh.

No breakthough

Meanwhile, in the alleged murder and rape case of a Dalit minor girl in Akrabad area of Aligarh, no breakthrough had been achieved so far. SSP Muniraj G camped at the village throughout the day. “We have found some vital evidence and would soon solve the case,” he said.