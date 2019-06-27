Other States

Body of militant found in Anantnag

Another militant with bullet injuries arrested

The police on Thursday found the body of an Islamic State-J&K (ISJK) militant and arrested another injured militant in Anantnag’s Bijbehara area.

Police sources said that the body of Aadil Rehman Das, a resident of Bijbehara’s Waghama village, was found on a hill in Boomteng near Sirhama.

Another ISJK militant, Arif Hussain Bhat, from Bijbehara’s Thajiwara was found injured near the same spot. “He has bullet injuries in the leg,” the police said.

They did not disclose whether the militant was killed in an encounter or in a clash between two militant outfits.

Locals said they heard loud a few gunshots on Wednesday night.

