Body of kidnapped policeman found in Shopian village

A jawan during an Army operation in Jammu and Kashmir. File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The body of a policeman kidnapped by militants was found with bullet injuries in a village in south Kashmir's Shopian on Friday morning

A police official said the body of constable Javid Ahmad Dar alias Judge Dar, a resident of Vehil village of Shopian, was found at Pariwan village Kulgam. A video of him was shot by militants.

On Thursday evening, four gunmen barged into his house and asked him to accompany them in a car. He was working as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, Shailendra Mishra, who was recently transferred from the district.

This is the second such kidnapping and killing since June 14, when militants abducted an Army man, Aurangzeb, from Kalampora village of Pulwama. His body was later recovered from Gusoo village of the district.

Imam shot at

Amid this development, an imam was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen in Pulwama on Friday morning.

Molvi Mohd. Ashraf Thoker from Parigam suffered bullet injuries in both the legs, said an official. The motive behind the attack could not be ascertained immediately.