Body of girl found with throat slit

A teenage girl was found dead with her throat slit at a village in Agra district, police said.

Police are looking for the motive and criminal responsible for the crime. No marks of sexual assault have been found on the victim’s body, Superintendent of Police (Rural West) Ravi Kumar said on Sunday.

According to the SP, the girl had gone to relieve herself early morning on Saturday in the fields near her house in Khakegad village of Kheragarh town.

When she did not return home, her family searched for her and found the girl’s body in a deserted structure next to a government primary school, he said.

The girl’s body was in a pool of blood with her throat slit, the SP added.