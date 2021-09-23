Body of abducted social activist found in Manipur

Unidentified gunmen allegedly abducted him from the venue in Tamenglong district where Chief Minister N. Biren and some other Ministers held a public function

The body of abducted social activist Athuan Abonmei was found on September 22 night along the Tamenlong-Tamei road in Manipur.

Unidentified gunmen on September 22 allegedly abducted him from the venue in Tamenglong district where Chief Minister N. Biren and some other Ministers held a public function. He was found shot in the head 28 km away from where he was abducted.

He was the president of the influential social group of the Zeliangrong tribe, the Zeliangrong Boudi. Besides, he had contested the Assembly elections twice from the Tamei constituency.

Police sources said that about 20 suspected militants came to the Tamenglong ground and whisked away Abonmei in a jeep along the Tamenglong-Tamei road. Police and elders of his village, Lamlaba, tried to track down the gunmen but failed.

Villagers said that security measures had been beefed up in view of the shutdown called to boycott the visit of Mr. Biren, other Ministers and high officials to inaugurate several developmental projects in Tamenglong and Noney districts on September 22. Family members and local leaders asked why the gunmen were not intercepted and why no police and security team chased the fleeing kidnappers.

There has been no claim from any armed group for the abduction and killing. Police have registered a case and no arrest has been made so far. There is no clue as yet to the identity of the kidnappers and their motive.