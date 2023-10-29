Body found at Bihar Congress MLA Neetu Singh’s ancestral house

October 29, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - Patna

The body of a 24-year-old man was found at the ancestral house of Congress MLA Neetu Singh in Nawada district of Bihar on Saturday night, police said. The incident occurred under the Narhat police station area of Hisua Assembly constituency represented by Ms. Singh.

The deceased has been identified as Piyush Kumar alias Suddu, son of Tuntun Singh, a distant relative of the MLA. Piyush is the brother of the MLA’s personal aide Prince Kumar.

Piyush’s mother Mintu Devi said that he was invited to a party at the house by Ms. Singh’s brother-in-law Suman Singh’s son Golu Singh.

Ms. Devi alleged, “Someone told me that during the party, Piyush had a fight with Golu and he was locked in the room. I don’t know the reason behind the fight but they must have fought after getting drunk. Later, I came to know that his body was found from the MLAs’ house”.

After getting information about the incident, Nawada Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambrish Rahul, Rajauli Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pankaj Kumar reached the house.

The police also called the forensics team and a dog squad to the spot, after which the investigation continued till late night. Soon after collecting all the evidence, the body was sent for post-mortem.

Locals said that the MLA was in Patna since October 25 and the house was vacant.

“At 4.30 p.m., Narhat police station received information that the body of a person was lying in a closed room at the house of Hisua MLA Neetu Singh. After receiving the information, the police station in-charge immediately reached the spot where a body was found in one of the rooms. It was identified as Piyush Singh, a distant relative of MLA Neetu Singh. The room where the body was found belonged to Golu Singh. Golu Singh is Neetu Singh’s nephew and the initial suspicion is on him,” the Nawada SP said.

He said steps were being taken to arrest Mr. Golu Singh who is the prime suspect. The police also said that Piyush was at his home till around 7 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, he had gone to Mr. Golu Singh’s house after which he did not return home.

Nawada SP also said that neither the MLA nor any family member was present at the time of incident and only Mr. Golu Singh was there.

Ms. Neetu Singh claimed that she had nothing to do with the house where the incident took place.

“The house where the body has been found has nothing to do with me. Ten years back the division in the property between my husband and devar [brother-in-law] took place. So, to drag my name in the entire matter is not appropriate,” Ms. Neetu Singh said.

