Body-builder in Ganjam triumphs over disability

Young Gadadhar Sahu show exemplary courage in fighting the odds despite financial constraints

Despite losing both his legs in an accident, Gadadhar Sahu (26) of Odisha’s Ganjam district is preparing to make his mark in the field of body-building.

The physically challenged youth from a Below Poverty Line (BPL) family of Narendrapur village under Shergarh Block has shown exemplary courage in fighting the odds. He has completed his Bachelor’s degree and is trying hard to get a job. He helps out in his brother’s small fast-food kiosk and spends his free time in body-building.

In 2008, Mr. Sahu met with an accident while disembarking from the train in Surat, Gujarat, while on a trip to visit his older brother, who was working there. After seeing several physically challenged body-builders on the Internet, in 2015, he decided to take up the sport.

‘Will power’

“In everything else, the amputee condition of my body was my greatest obstacle in life. So, I decided to use body-building to prove that I can fight back through will power,” he said.

Anand Arnold, the first wheelchair-bound body-builder from India, is Mr. Sahu’s idol and inspiration. He has not yet been able to contact Mr. Arnold.

Self-taught, Mr. Sahu won the 51 kg wheelchair challenge for body-builders in the Junior Mr. Odisha competition of 2016, after which Dilip Kumar Mishra, trainer of a gymnasium at Hinjli, offered him professional coaching. Recently, Mr. Sahu won the wheelchair challenge at a ‘Mr. Ganjam’ competition.

Financial difficulties

With four brothers and three sisters, financial difficulties have always burdened Mr. Sahu. His friends help him out.

“A power sport like body-building needs a lot of expenditure on nutrition and gym costs,” he said. He is confident that with proper support, he can shine in national and international arenas. He has requested the government and other organisations to help him out, even as he is a source of inspiration for many around him.