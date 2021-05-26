Bodoland People’s Front legislator dies of post-COVID-19 complications

GUWAHATI

He had represented the Gossaigaon Assembly constituency four times in a row

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) legislator Majendra Narzary passed away on Wednesday morning due to post-COVID-19 complications. He was 68.

The MLA, who represented the Gossaigaon Assembly constituency in the Bodoland Territorial Region four times in a row, was on ventilation at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta visited the ailing MLA at the hospital late on Tuesday after doctors said his condition was deteriorating.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Congress president Ripun Bora and BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary mourned Mr. Narzary’s death.

The passing away of the MLA has reduced the strength of the Congress-led Opposition ‘Mahajot’ or grand alliance to 49.

The BPF won four seats in the three-phase Assembly poll held from March 27-April 6. The Congress had won 29 and the All India United Democratic Front, a key ‘Mahajot’ constituent, 16.