Bodies of two more trekkers recovered

Dehradun/Uttarkashi

24 October 2021 01:29 IST

The 11-member team had gone missing in Uttarkashi district

The bodies of two more members of an 11-member trekking team which had gone missing on way to Chitkul via Harsil in Uttarkashi district were recovered on Saturday by the ITBP personnel from near Himachal Pradesh border.

The bodies found near the Lamkhaga pass are being brought to Sangla from where they will be taken to Uttarkashi, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said.

Two still missing

The bodies were spotted on Friday, but could be recovered on Saturday, he said. They were identified as those of Upendra Singh (37) from Purola in Uttarkashi and Richard Mandal (30) from Kolkata, Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

The bodies of five trekkers were brought down on Friday. Two are still missing while the two surviving members of the team are under treatment in Harsil and Uttarkashi.

Search operation for the missing trekkers has been halted due to bad weather, the DM said. The missing have been identified as Purola resident Gyan Chand (33) and Kolkata resident Suken Manjhi (43), Mr. Patwal added.

Meanwhile, the aerial search continued for five trekkers feared dead in Sundardhunga glacier of Bageshwar district. “A helicopter carrying an SDRF team made two sorties up to Devikund near the glacier, but did not spot any bodies from above. Due to bad weather, the helicopter could not land in the area,” Bageshwar District Magistrate Vineet Kumar told PTI. Another SDRF team has also been sent on foot to the glacier in search of the trekkers. It will reach Devikund by Sunday, he said.