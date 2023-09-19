ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies of 3 women recovered after land subsidence in Dhanbad's coal mine area

September 19, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Dhanbad

The women got trapped in the deep crater after the soil caved in at Gondudih colliery in the command area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) on Sunday, officials said

PTI

Rescuers recover the body of a woman among three who were buried due to land subsidence at Gondoodih BCCL Kusunda area, in Dhanbad, on September 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bodies of three women were recovered from a crater where they fell following a land subsidence at a colliery area in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, officials said on September 19.

The women got trapped in the deep crater after the soil caved in at Gondudih colliery in the command area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) on Sunday, they said.

Baghmara circle officer Ravi Bhushan Prasad, who was overseeing the rescue operation, said the last body was brought out from the crater around 9.20 p.m. on Monday.

The first body was recovered on Sunday evening, he said, adding that the second body was found around 1.30 p.m. on Monday.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was leading the rescue operation that lasted for around 34 hours, Mr. Prasad said.

All the three women were residents of Chhotki Bouwa Basti, he said.

After the bodies were recovered, locals began a protest, demanding compensation for the deaths.

