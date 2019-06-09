Bodies of 3 killed in BJP-TMC clash recovered near Kolkata

It all started on Saturday afternoon when Trinamool supporters tried to raise their party flag on the shop of a BJP worker at Bhangipara village in Sandeshkhali block of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

On Sunday morning, the village of only 20 houses, mostly with thatched roofs and built very close to each other, woke up to the wailing of women. The shop and a number of houses were ransacked and bloodstains on the village alleys speak of the violence the previous evening.

The bodies of two BJP supporters, Pradip Mondal and Sukanta Mondal, and one Trinamool worker, Abdul Kayum Mollah, have been recovered from the village and its adjoining areas. While the BJP said the number of casualties among their supporters was higher, villagers at Bhangipara said that Devdas Mondal, who according to them was chased and attacked by Trinamool supporters, remained missing.

Repeatedly attacked

Between her sobs, Pradip Mondal’s wife’s Padma narrated how her husband was chased out of the village into the fish ponds and repeatedly attacked by several men. Bibha Mondal, the sister of 24-year-old Sukanta Mondal, said the violence started around 4 p.m. “We all hid in the houses or on the roof as the men fled. It was only after dusk had descended we found the bodies from the fish ponds (bheries) and brought them to the village,” the college student said.

Pradip and Sukanta and the missing Devdas are relatives and were active BJP workers in the region. The villagers said the BJP had secured a lead of about 150 votes in the polling booth in the region and tension prevailed in the area even weeks after the Lok Sabha election result.

“I fell at the feet of one of the policemen as my husband ran for his life but they did nothing,” Supriya, wife of Devdas, said.

About 7 km from Bhangipara there were similar scenes at Rajbari Purba: 25-year-old Abdul Kayum Mollah, who was killed in the violence on Saturday, hailed from the village. The Trinamool worker had married 21-year-old Zebunissa only a few months ago.

Abdul Kayum Mollah's, father Liakat Ali Mollah, admitted that his son was active Trinamool worker of the region and was killed at Bhangipara. “There was a booth committee meeting on Saturday for organising a victory celebration of our candidate Nushrat Jahan. When he( kayum) was trying party flag Pradip Mondal shot him from a close range,” the father said. TMC candidate Nushrat Jahan had won the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat with a margin of over 3 lakh votes. While several parts of West Bengal has witnessed post poll violence , the violence at Sandeshkhali was bloodiest most grotesque, where not only three people were killed but the body of the deceased had multiple wounds.

Blame game

Political tension erupts over killings

The violence at Sandeshkhali triggered political tensions and protests across the State. BJP supporters took out protest rallies in Kolkata and adjoining areas, and flooded social media platforms with descriptions of the incident.

A delegation of TMC leaders also visited Sandeshkhali and visited the house of slain TMC worker. “Abdul Kayum Mollah was hacked to death by BJP. He was shot too,” said TMC leader and State’s Minister Jyotipriya Mullick. Another TMC minister Tapas Roy said that the incident has occurred "because BJP is in the hurry to come to power in the State".

While, there was no response from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the violence, Governor K N Tripathi expressed concern on the violence and appealed to all concerned to see to it that no violent incidents take place in the State. The Governor is likely to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in next few days.

Later in the evening, the situation turned more volatile when a delegation of BJP leaders including MPs and State president Dilip Ghosh tried to bring the bodies of two slain BJP supporters to Kolkata. " The police stood mute spectators when our supporters were killed and now are trying to prevent us from taking the bodies to Kolkata, " BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said. Mr Ghosh claimed that many BJP supporters are still missing.

A stand off ensued between the police and BJP supporters in front of Minakha police for a couple of hours. Later the BJP called off their plans to take bodies to Kolkata. The BJP leadership has called for 12-hour bandh in Basirhat Sub-division on Monday over the killing and police preventing the bodies from being taken to the city.