Bodies of 3 Gujarat fishermen recovered

AHMEDABAD:

03 December 2021 22:22 IST

The bodies of three fishermen were recovered from the sea after eight fishermen went missing when their boats capsized in turbulent waters in Saurashtra, Gujarat.

Late on Friday evening, the third body was found after a search and rescue operation was launched by the Indian Coast Guard and other agencies.

According to local officials, five fishermen are still missing. The Coast Guard search and rescue operation continues with a helicopter and a boat.

The fishermen went missing after their boats were destroyed amid stormy weather on Wednesday.

The turbulent waters destroyed around 10 boats and partially damaged another 30 boats anchored near the Navabandar village in Gir Somnath district.

The fishermen were sleeping in the boats when huge waves battered the fishing harbour at midnight.

Around 12-13 fishermen had gone missing, out of whom five were traced, and three dead bodies have been recovered.