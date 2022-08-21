Boat capsizes off Ratnagiri coast in Maharashtra; four persons rescued, one missing

PTI Mumbai
August 21, 2022 15:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A boat carrying five people capsized in the Arabian Sea in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district on August 21, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police later rescued four people, while search was on for one missing person, an official said.

The incident took place around 9.45 a.m. off the Bhatye coast in Ratnagiri, located more than 300 km from Mumbai, he said.

Police received a distress call following which they rushed to the coast and started a rescue operation with the help of local disaster management authority, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons were rescued and efforts were on to trace one missing person, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
emergency incident

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app