Boat capsizes in U.P., four missing

A boat carrying 18 persons capsized in the Ghagra river in Sant Kabir district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

It was carrying local farmers who were travelling to the fields.

While 14 persons have been rescued, the remaining four are still missing, the police said. “We are searching for the four persons with the help of divers,” said the Sant Kabir Nagar police.

Senior district officials and police officers are on the spot.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed the officials to ensure immediate help to the victims with the help of the State Disaster Response Force.