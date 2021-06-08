Board exams: Tripura govt. seeks opinion

Agartala

08 June 2021 03:52 IST

The Tripura government has sought opinion from parents and experts to take a decision over holding of secondary and higher secondary examinations in the State amid the pandemic.

State’s Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has said that he will chair a meeting here on June 14 where opinions and suggestions will be thoroughly discussed.

“Senior officials of the tribal autonomous district council, prominent psychiatrists and former Education Ministers will be invited at the meeting. After the meeting we will declare a final decision”, Mr. Nath told newsmen on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

‘No ex-parte decision’

The Minister clarified that the decision on holding or not holding the exams will depend on opinions of parents of the students and notable persons who will be attending the meeting. He further said that the State government will not take any ex-parte decision in this pandemic situation.

Parents can send their suggestion to the relevant segment of a new Tripura Board of Secondary Education website TBSE.gov.in from tomorrow.