BMC to test guests at film-maker’s party

Move follows after actors Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test COVID positive

The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday prepared a list of guests present at a party attended by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has contracted COVID-19, and their immediate contacts for testing all of them, an official said.

“Those who attended have been also asked to remain isolated at home and avoid any exposure to other people until the RT-PCR results are out. We have to seal the building where Kareena Kapoor Khan lives,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Additional Commissioner (western suburbs) Suresh Kakani said.

Ms. Khan had attended a party at the residence of film-maker Karan Johar.

According to the BMC officials, four persons who attended the dinner party have so far tested COVID-19 positive.

The civic body has prepared a list of guests who were present at the dinner party and their immediate contacts in the last one week and will test all of them. Some of them have given their swab samples, an official said.

“We have so far tested 15 people. The details of their immediate contacts and others are being collected,” Mr. Kakani said.

The city civic body on Monday said Ms. Khan and actor Amrita Arora had tested positive for the coronavirus and those who came in contact with them were traced and their tests conducted.

Later, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said it was not right to be carefree when the pandemic has not ended. She said if people flout COVID-19 norms, why strict action should not be taken against them.

The BMC staff has also contacted the physician of the two actors and both are under home isolation, she said.

The Mayor said the new variant Omicron has also posed new challenges. “It is our appeal to the people to adhere to COVID-19 norms. As part of the unlock guidelines, we have been allowing relaxations in terms of gatherings and attendance at events. It seems some people and hotels are taking undue advantage of it,” Ms. Pednekar said. She said some political parties were also taking advantage of the relaxed norms.