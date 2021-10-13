BMC polls: Congress steps in to woo north Indian voters

Mumbai

13 October 2021 01:25 IST

The battle to grab north Indian votes in Mumbai is on, and after much delay the Congress has finally entered the fray with the Mumbai head of the Congress, Bhai Jagtap, on Tuesday announcing the setting up of the Uttar Bharatiya Panchayat (North Indian Panchayat).

“We will cover all the 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation through this panchayat where issues concerning north Indians living in Mumbai will be taken up and solved. The Congress will give ticket to north Indian candidates in wards where they have majority,” announced Mr. Jagtap.

The Congress party’s attempt to appease north Indians is seen as an answer to the BJP’s recently launched programme of organising ‘chaupals’ across the city.

Mumbai’s western suburbs have a significant north Indian population with 50 to 60 wards, of the total 227, having them in a majority. In at least 50 more they enjoy significant clout which could bear an impact on the outcome. The BJP with its aggressive campaign since 2014, and by poaching several north Indian leaders from the Congress, damaged the latter’s vote bank significantly in many areas.

“We are a party whom the north Indians trust even today. We will ensure that they come back to us in the coming elections as the BJP has done nothing for them. Even they realise it now,” said Suraj Singh Thakur, Mumbai Congress leader.

Mr. Jagtap added said they would hold special conferences across all six parliamentary constituencies of the city.