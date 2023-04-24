ADVERTISEMENT

‘Blood stains’ found in Atiq Ahmed’s office: U.P. Police

April 24, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Prayagraj

Atiq Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP, and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 by three assailants

PTI

Police personnel and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team at the office of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, where knife and blood stains were found, at Kasari Masari in Prayagraj on April 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police on April 24 found what appeared to be blood smeared on the walls of the abandoned office in Prayagraj of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was shot dead recently while being taken for a medical checkup.

Police also found a "blood-stained" clothe and knife in the Chakia locality of this Uttar Pradesh district, a senior officer said.

ALSO READ
The rise and fall of Atiq Ahmed

The police reached Ahmed's office after receiving information that blood marks were seen there, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Bhukar told reporters.

Also Read | Supreme Court reschedules plea seeking independent probe into Atiq Ahmed’s murder

The forensic team has collected the samples which will be analysed and only after that it will be known whether it is human blood or that of an animal, he said, adding that the report is likely to come by evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP, and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 by three assailants when they were being taken by the police for a medical examination. They were brought here in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case.

On March 21, police said they recovered more than ₹74 lakh cash and illegal weapons from a partially demolished office of Ahmed in the Chakia area on the information provided by two of his five accomplices arrested on the same day, officials said.

They said the front part of his office had been already demolished by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) long ago using a bulldozer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US