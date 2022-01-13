Blockade of Mayai Lambi inter-district road in Manipur continues

A committee secretary said, “The government has failed to solve the killings. As announced earlier we will continue to block the Mayai Lambi from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. indefinitely”.

The blockade of the Mayai Lambi inter-district road demanding the booking of the killers who shot dead two persons on January 9 night continues as the police have failed to arrest and book the culprits, said Y. Rabi, secretary of the action committee formed to demand justice for the victims.

Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh holding the Home portfolio had reportedly declined to meet the committee representatives on January 12 night after expiry of the deadline set by the committee.

It may be recalled that unknown gunmen shot dead police commando Abujam Tomba (47) and his cousin Abujam John (57) a worker of Minister O. Lukhoi representing the Wangoi constituency on January 9 night. Mr. Biren and others who visited the houses of the victims at Samurou said that it was an attack to the BJP members.

The committee had set 10 a.m. on January 12 as deadline for arresting and booking the killers. On Wednesday, the police took five committee members to meet the Chief Minister on the issue. However, declining to meet them Mr. Biren directed his secretary to talk to them. Noting positive came out of the meeting.

Speaking to mediapersons Mr. Rabi said, “The government has failed to solve the killings. As announced earlier we will continue to block the Mayai Lambi from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. indefinitely”.

Higher officials said the government is doing everything possible to nab the killers. A special investigation team was formed with the additional police superintendent M. Amit as the leader. There is progress in the investigation.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons lobbed two China made hand grenades over the temporary office of a construction company in Senapati district on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The grenades did not explode. Bomb experts from Imphal rushed to the district and carried out a controlled explode inside the IRB battalion. Police say that one insurgent group who demanded a whopping amount must be behind the botched grenade attack.