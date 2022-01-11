Block Siddharth’s Twitter account: NCW

Actor had allegedly made ‘lewd’ comment on Saina Nehwal

The National Commission for Women has asked Twitter to block the account of actor Siddharth for his “lewd and inappropriate” tweet against badminton player Saina Nehwal. The NCW also wrote to the Maharashtra police seeking registration of an FIR against him.

A tweet by Siddharth commenting on Ms. Nehwal’s remark over the alleged lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit had netizens fuming.

The NCW claimed the comment was ‘misogynist, outrages the modesty of a woman and amounts to disrespect and insults the dignity of women’.

“The Commission condemns such lewd and inappropriate remark made by the actor and has taken suo motu cognisance in the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Maharashtra DGP to immediately investigate the matter and register an FIR under relevant provisions of the law. The panel has sought prompt and strict action against him for using indecent language against women on social media,” the panel said in a statement.

‘Outraging modesty’

Taking serious note of the matter, Ms. Sharma has also written to the Resident Grievance Officer, Twitter India, to immediately block the actor’s account and take appropriate action against Siddharth for “offensive remarks” on Ms. Nehwal’s post, “thereby, outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity”.

Reacting to the row over his remark, Siddharth said, “Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated.”

Ms. Nehwal, however, said, “I'm not sure what he meant...I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words, but I guess it’s Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments. If the security of the PM of India is an issue, then I’m not sure what is secure in the country.”

Her father Harvir Singh said, “It is not appropriate for anybody to make such comments against Saina who has never been in any controversy.”

‘Not acceptable’

Such comments, which are not in good taste, are not acceptable, he told PTI.

Her husband badminton player Parupalli Kashyap condemned the tweet. “This is upsetting for us...express your opinion but choose better words man. I guess you thought it was cool to say it this way,” Mr. Kashyap tweeted.