Blessings of Shivneri Fort’s soil has made me Maharashtra Chief Minister: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he reached the top post in the State due to blessings of the soil of Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He was speaking at a function in Poladpur tehsil in neighbouring Raigad district to dedicate the samadhi of the Maratha Emperor’s general Tanaji Malusare, whose exploits during the Battle of Sinhagad made him a revered figure in military folklore.

The fort was called Kondhana before this battle but it was renamed Sinhagad to honour the bravery and supreme sacrifice of Tanaji Malusare.

Monday’s function was organised to mark the 350th death anniversary of the famed general, whose life was the subject of a recently released film Tanhaji.

Calling the day an auspicious one, the Chief Minister said it was necessary for people to know about the exploits of great men of history.

“I had taken the soil of Shivneri Fort to Ayodhya and within one year the verdict on the Ram Temple there was delivered. I became Chief Minister of Maharashtra because of the blessings of the soil of Shivneri Fort which creates wonders. Many have shed blood on this soil,” Mr. Thackeray said.

The protection of forts was the responsibility of every citizen, Mr. Thackeray said, and promised all support from the State government for their upkeep.