Blast on rail tracks in Jharkhand derails diesel locomotive

New Delhi

20 November 2021 08:54 IST

An explosion ripped off a part of a railway track in Jharkhand's Dhanbad division derailing a diesel locomotive in the early hours of Saturday, November 20, 2021.

The Railways said it was a "bomb blast" which occurred between Garwa Road and Barkana section in the Dhanbad division.

"Unusual incidence of bomb blast by miscreant causing derailment of diesel loco on Dhanbad Division," the Railways said.

Sources indicate that this was a Naxal-related incident.

No death or injury has been reported. Senior officers have rushed to the site and restoration of the track is awaited, officials said.