Blast near petrol pump in Jammu, no casualties: Officials

May 02, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - JAMMU

Preliminary investigation suggested that the blast occurred due to a short circuit and a leaking oil tanker

The Hindu Bureau

An explosion took place near a petrol pump in Jammu’s Narwal on May 2. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The police reached the spot and an investigation by experts will establish the exact nature of the blast, officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the blast occurred due to a short circuit and a leaking oil tanker. “There was no indication of terrorist involvement,” a police official said.

The explosion sparked fears of a terror attack in Jammu, where multiple incidents of explosions triggered by militants were reported in the past.

