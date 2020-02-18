Other States

Blast in H.P. school lab, two injured

Two Class XII students who were seriously injured in an explosion inside a school’s chemistry laboratory here were referred to PGI Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday.

Five students were injured in the explosion that took place on Monday at the Government Senior Secondary School, Matiana, of Theog sub-division during the Class XII chemistry board practical exam.

Two of the students, Mukul Panchta and Ajit, were referred to PGI Chandigarh from IGMC hospital here after they both sustained injuries in their eyes and face, Mr. Bhardwaj said in a statement.

Mukul was successfully operated upon, the Minister said, adding that Ajit is under treatment.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 11:13:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/blast-in-hp-school-lab-two-injured/article30854375.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY