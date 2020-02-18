Blast in H.P. school lab, two injured

Two Class XII students who were seriously injured in an explosion inside a school’s chemistry laboratory here were referred to PGI Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday.
Five students were injured in the explosion that took place on Monday at the Government Senior Secondary School, Matiana, of Theog sub-division during the Class XII chemistry board practical exam.
Two of the students, Mukul Panchta and Ajit, were referred to PGI Chandigarh from IGMC hospital here after they both sustained injuries in their eyes and face, Mr. Bhardwaj said in a statement.
Mukul was successfully operated upon, the Minister said, adding that Ajit is under treatment.
