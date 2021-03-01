Blast hits life in Manipur’s border town

IMPHAL

01 March 2021 03:00 IST

Total shut down observed in Moreh against the attack

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Moreh, Manipur’s border town, following a hand grenade blast on Saturday night at De Khunai Resort reportedly owned by M. Thoiba, president of the Meitei Council Moreh.

Womenfolk launched a sit-in against the grenade attack and a total shut down was observed in the town. Police have registered a case.

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead during a property dispute in Imphal on Saturday night

Police reports said on Sunday two families were involved in the dispute at Kakwa Naorem Leikai in Imphal. The dispute was “sorted out in the police station at Singjamei”. But trouble started again later during which Longjam Rakesh allegedly fired killing R.K. Kaspher. The incensed local residents burnt down the house of Rakesh. Two other houses were damaged in the mob violence. One van was also set on fire.

The police arrested the murder accused and recovered the weapon. They said the situation is tense but under full control.